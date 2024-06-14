Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading Down 6.9%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was down 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $298.19 and last traded at $299.07. Approximately 618,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,042,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.33.

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.48 and a 200-day moving average of $250.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 9th.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,959,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,076 shares of company stock worth $18,420,458 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $1,337,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 28.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 81.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

