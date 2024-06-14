Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.20

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 1959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Wilmar International Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.7685 per share. This is a positive change from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.