Winslow Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,279,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 182,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PG traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $166.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,430. The company has a market cap of $393.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $168.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

