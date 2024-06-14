Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $3.10 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 1,078,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

