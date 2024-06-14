Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 110,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $7,415,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 152,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 39,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.31. 46,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,644. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.22. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 89.53%.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

