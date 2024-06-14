Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

