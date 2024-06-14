Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $7.51 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,018. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

