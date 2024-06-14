Winslow Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 441,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,133,000 after purchasing an additional 370,627 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $28,724,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.77.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.7 %

TXRH traded down $2.88 on Friday, reaching $168.26. The stock had a trading volume of 314,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,522. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.45 and a 200-day moving average of $142.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

