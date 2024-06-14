WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.77

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.77 and last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 1488286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPI. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,889,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 46.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the first quarter valued at $209,682,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 49.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

