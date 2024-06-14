WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$34,852,277.67 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 360,007 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$96.81 ($64.11), for a total transaction of A$34,852,277.67 ($23,080,978.59).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Richard White sold 355,352 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$98.12 ($64.98), for a total transaction of A$34,867,138.24 ($23,090,820.03).

On Thursday, May 23rd, Richard White sold 235,622 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$99.21 ($65.70), for a total transaction of A$23,376,058.62 ($15,480,833.52).

On Thursday, May 16th, Richard White sold 239,045 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$97.77 ($64.75), for a total transaction of A$23,371,429.65 ($15,477,767.98).

On Thursday, May 2nd, Richard White sold 257,522 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$90.76 ($60.11), for a total transaction of A$23,372,696.72 ($15,478,607.10).

WiseTech Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

