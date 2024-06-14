Wormhole (W) Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges

Wormhole (W) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Wormhole has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular exchanges. Wormhole has a total market cap of $807.35 million and approximately $94.50 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wormhole

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.47367621 USD and is down -5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $79,893,905.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

