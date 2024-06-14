WOW-token (WOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.75

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $220.96 million and approximately $0.75 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003289 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006443 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
