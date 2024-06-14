Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,603.26

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $21.62 million and $27,603.26 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05205951 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29,435.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

