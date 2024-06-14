Wrapped XDC Price Down 7.4% This Week (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $7.85 million and $68,083.13 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped XDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 226,021,701 coins. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 226,043,341.5575084. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03499873 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $61,931.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped XDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped XDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.