Xenon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

XENE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

XENE stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.22. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 159,562 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after purchasing an additional 677,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

