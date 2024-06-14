Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:XIN opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
