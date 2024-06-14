XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Down 4.8%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.55. 8,465,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 13,992,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on XPEV. Daiwa America upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.80.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $906.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in XPeng by 9,123.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 815,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 806,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,993,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 37.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in XPeng by 1,500.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,852,000 after buying an additional 2,290,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

