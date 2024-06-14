Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.84

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 67155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

About Yara International ASA

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.2354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

