Zentry Price Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zentry has a market capitalization of $160.10 million and approximately $27.08 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,445,435,682 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,445,203,035.920793 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.03267794 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $23,147,888.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

