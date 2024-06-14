Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $224,025.38 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,551 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $97,697.49.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $238,719.27.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.8% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

