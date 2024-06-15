10,357 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Acquired by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 82,466.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 44.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on STAA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.22. 286,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,743. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 132.97 and a beta of 0.65. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

