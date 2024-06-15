10,566 Shares in Veridien Climate Action ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIA) Purchased by Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Veridien Climate Action ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. owned approximately 8.13% of Veridien Climate Action ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLIA traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581. Veridien Climate Action ETF has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.

The Veridien Climate Action ETF (CLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that seeks to invest in companies, via US-listed stocks or ADRs from around the world, that are considered to be making a substantial contribution to mitigating climate change.

