10,566 Shares in Veridien Climate Action ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIA) Purchased by Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Veridien Climate Action ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. owned approximately 8.13% of Veridien Climate Action ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Veridien Climate Action ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA CLIA traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581. Veridien Climate Action ETF has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.
Veridien Climate Action ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veridien Climate Action ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Veridien Climate Action ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veridien Climate Action ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.