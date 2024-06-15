1,175 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Bought by Pineridge Advisors LLC

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VGIT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,232. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1787 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

