140,540 Shares in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Bought by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 140,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Noodles & Company at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Noodles & Company by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Noodles & Company by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDLS. StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Noodles & Company Trading Down 6.8 %

NDLS opened at $1.92 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Noodles & Company Profile



Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

