1,465 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Purchased by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,983 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,791 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,327,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. 1,958,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,962. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.02. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

