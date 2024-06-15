1,501,900 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Nepc LLC

Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,501,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,399,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Nepc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nepc LLC owned 0.67% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,017.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,236. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

