1,546 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $19,937,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.09.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.56.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

