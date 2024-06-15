1,704 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,319. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

