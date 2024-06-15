1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the May 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
1933 Industries Trading Down 2.7 %
1933 Industries stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 26,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,474. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. 1933 Industries has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About 1933 Industries
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 1933 Industries
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.