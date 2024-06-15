1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the May 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

1933 Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

1933 Industries stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 26,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,474. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. 1933 Industries has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

About 1933 Industries

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

1933 Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis products in the United States. It operates in three segments: the Medical Segment, the Recreational Segment, and the CBD-Infused Products Segment. The company produces, packages, and markets cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, including tinctures, vape pens and cartridges, lotions, pain creams, gummies, and capsules under the Canna Hemp and Canna Hemp X brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.