19,685 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,639,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,695,395. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

