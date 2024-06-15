245 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 245 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $66.57 on Friday, hitting $525.31. 14,846,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,535. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.35.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

