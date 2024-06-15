2,780 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.9% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.19. 23,330,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,794,773. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $479.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.29.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

