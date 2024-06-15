294 Shares in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Acquired by Vima LLC

Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,976,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IYT stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,814 shares. The company has a market cap of $866.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.43. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.