2,976 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.68. 2,643,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,319. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

