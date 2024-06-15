30,188 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.21. 2,730,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,612. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

