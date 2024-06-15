309 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,876,000 after purchasing an additional 122,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $326,237,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after buying an additional 204,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $153,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at $78,698,272.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,802 shares of company stock worth $16,982,551. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.11.

MongoDB Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ MDB traded up $8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.00. 1,884,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.23 and its 200-day moving average is $378.79. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.95 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

