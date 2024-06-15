3,100 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Purchased by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. 18,076,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,255,248. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

