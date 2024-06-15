3,668 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Acquired by Cim LLC

Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,328,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,940,000 after buying an additional 54,606 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 86,265 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 26,280 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.63. 168,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,006. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.66.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LGIH. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

