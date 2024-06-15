3,740 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Purchased by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Northern Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,532,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Northern Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after purchasing an additional 394,855 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Northern Trust by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,415,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,849,000 after purchasing an additional 363,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1,677.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 362,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,618,000 after purchasing an additional 342,452 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.95.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

