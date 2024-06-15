51,197 Shares in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Acquired by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 51,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. ProShares Ultra Technology comprises about 1.9% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ROM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.89. 56,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,441. ProShares Ultra Technology has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $71.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43.

ProShares Ultra Technology Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

