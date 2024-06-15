Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Short Interest Update

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABLLL opened at $25.61 on Friday. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th.

