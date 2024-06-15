ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $334,013.57 and approximately $0.45 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,044.90 or 0.99970267 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012719 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00091603 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000326 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.