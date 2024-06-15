Abel Hall LLC Invests $133,000 in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI)

Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000.

Shares of AGQI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.29. 7,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,722. First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.64.

The First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF -VIII- (AGQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally listed dividend-paying equities selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation AGQI was launched on Sep 24, 2015 and is issued by First Trust.

