Able Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 68,273 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 4.8% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,790 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.64. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.