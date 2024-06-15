Able Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,865 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOTFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.95. 1,153,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $118.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

