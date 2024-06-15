Able Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,530. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.