Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.27.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.8 %

ASO opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.