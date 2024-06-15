Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $87.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,692 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,338,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $24,157,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,327,000 after buying an additional 238,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after buying an additional 200,765 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.30. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $62.04 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

