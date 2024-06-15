Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $300,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,438,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,462,548.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $116,700.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 16,707 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $200,484.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $114,700.00.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,010. The company has a market cap of $832.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.44. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 974.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 883,688 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 13,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

