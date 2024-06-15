Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $125.00 and last traded at $125.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.59.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

